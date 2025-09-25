New York City faces tornado risk as heavy rain, severe storms threaten region

The Brief The Big Apple faces a severe weather threat throughout the day on Thursday. Aside from the potential for widespread rain and thunderstorms, the region will be at risk of tornadoes. "The showers and storms, going to be a problem out there today and into this evening," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.



New York City faces a severe weather threat on Thursday, with the potential for widespread rain, thunderstorms and even the risk of tornadoes.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sept. 25, 2025. (FOX Weather)

Many of the thunderstorms that develop will be more isolated or of the pop-up variety, with forecasters warning that some could reach strong to severe levels. While the greatest hazards will be damaging wind gusts, flooding rain and lightning, some storms could produce tornadoes.

"The showers and storms, going to be a problem out there today and into this evening," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Timeline:

The National Weather Service (NWS) has rain in the forecast for much of the day in New York City:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. High near 76. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 70. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

According to NWS Mount Holly, the timing for "severe storm and flash flood potential" is from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Local perspective:

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) noted that while the atmosphere doesn’t appear to have the necessary ingredients to produce a severe weather outbreak, powerful storms could occur nonetheless.

The SPC placed the Tri-State area in a Level 1 out of 5 threat on its severe thunderstorm risk scale, meaning "isolated severe thunderstorms possible." In addition, the region will be at risk of tornadoes.

This graphic shows the tornado threat in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Sept. 25, 2025. (FOX Weather)

Localized flooding is another concern where storms develop and repeatedly pass over the same communities, a phenomenon known as training. Areas with poor drainage, such as urban centers, may be particularly vulnerable to standing water on roads and highways, which could create travel headaches during the evening and overnight hours.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Sept. 25, 2025. (FOX Weather)

"1" to 2" of rain expected tonight through Thu night (a bit under an 1" for the south fork of Long Island)," NWS New York NY said in a post on X.

What's next:

The cold front will exit off the East Coast on Friday, bringing an end to the rainy weather.

Hurricane Gabrielle is currently located roughly 655 miles west of the Azores and is moving off to the east at a rather fast rate of 32 mph.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Gabrielle.(FOX Weather)

That motion, along with an increase in forward speed, is expected to continue for the next few days, followed by a slower eastward to east-southeastward motion this weekend.