NYC severe weather alert: Storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds l Forecast

NYC is under a severe weather threat on Tuesday, where strong thunderstorms could cause heavy rain, damaging winds and flooding.

The FOX Forecast Center said strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening as temperatures rise.

"The storms are trying to come together as we head through this evening," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "There's about a 40 to 50% chance that you have to deal with that, but a lot of us will."

A look at the rain still to come in the Northeast through Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's weather, including impacts, an hourly timeline, radar and the air quality index.

The primary concern is damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or more. Severe downbursts might be possible with storms forming.

"And we've got a few rounds of them as we go through the next few days," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "It is hot. It is humid outside."

This graphic shows the severe weather risk on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted New York City as having a severe thunderstorm risk of level 2 out of 5.

"And it has expanded closer to the coast, including the Jersey Shore all the way back through central Pennsylvania, West Virginia of Virginia as well as the Delmarva," Herrera said. "The level 1 goes back a little farther, but it's one of those afternoons where these storms will be producing some very strong winds, yet again."

Storms will bring bursts of heavy rain for an isolated flash flooding threat in NYC.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 95.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

This graphic shows the severe weather risk on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click here if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

