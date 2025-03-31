Heavy rain, thunderstorms highlight Monday severe weather threat in NYC

The Brief The NYC area is bracing for the threat of severe weather later on Monday. Strong thunderstorms packing threats of damaging wind gusts, as well as heavy rain, are possible. "Possible brief tornado and potential for hail," the National Weather Service said in a post on X.



The New York City area is bracing for the threat of severe weather – including thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts – to kick off the workweek.

Severe weather outlook

What we know:

Strong to severe thunderstorms packing threats of damaging wind gusts are possible Monday afternoon into the evening for portions of the Northeast.

This map shows the severe storm threat on Monday, March 31, 2025. (FOX Weather)

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has posted a level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk for parts of the Tri-State area.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms and heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding, but they say the primary threat will be local damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

"Possible brief tornado and potential for hail," the agency said in a post on X.

Today's weather NYC: When will it rain?

Timeline:

The severe weather threat is expected to begin later Monday before the storms weaken as they move offshore.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. South wind 8 to 17 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

NYC hourly forecast

What they're saying:

"It comes on through, probably between about 8 p.m. to midnight, and then it starts to wind down as we head toward tomorrow morning," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "Again, strong to possible isolated severe storms, it is out there."

Big picture view:

The storms are associated with the same system that pummeled the central part of the U.S. on Sunday, leaving at least two people dead in Indiana.

Tornadoes were spotted in several states, and the National Weather Service received dozens of wind and hail reports.

NYC weather this week

What's next:

Tuesday will see partly sunny skies, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58.

FOX Weather LIVE updates

NYC weather radar

