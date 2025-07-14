Flash flooding, heavy rain threaten Monday's NYC evening commute; several inches possible

The Brief New York City could see heavy rain during the Monday evening commute. Isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding are possible for the region. "These rain totals are kind of all over the place, but indicating 2-3" inches of rain could be squeezed out in the next 48 hours," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.



Scattered storms, heavy downpours and flash flooding are possible on Monday afternoon into the evening across the New York City area.

"There's going to be some heavier rain, which does focus more to the north and west, but a lot of that does bleed into the core of the Tri-State by I'd say late this evening into the early overnight hours," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), most of the expected rain will fall in 3 to 6 hours from mid-afternoon through midnight:

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a steady temperature of around 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Local perspective:

A flood watch was issued for northeastern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, southwestern Connecticut and New York City from 2 p.m. to midnight.

New York City and southwestern Connecticut: Isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding possible. The NWS says the region will likely see around an inch of rain, with as much as 3" possible locally.

Northeastern New Jersey and much of the Lower Hudson Valley: Scattered to numerous instances of flash flooding possible. The NWS says the region will likely see 1 to 3" of rain, with as much as 5" possible locally.

"These rain totals are kind of all over the place, but indicating 2-3" inches of rain could be squeezed out in the next 48 hours," Woods said.

Photo credit: The National Weather Service.

The NWS says "isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts in excess of 58mph" are possible, mainly for northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley.

What's next:

Hot and humid conditions will develop, with a threat of showers and storms daily throughout the week:

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

