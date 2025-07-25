NYC weather alert: Feels-like temps over 100, severe thunderstorms possible Friday

The Brief Extreme heat and humidity are expected Friday in New York City. Heat alerts are in place across the Tri-State area. Air quality alerts were also issued. Severe thunderstorms were also possible during the afternoon and evening hours.



New York City is expected to see dangerous weather conditions throughout the day on Friday, including dangerous heat and humidity, along with the threat of severe storms later.

What we know:

The Tri-State area will see highs well into the 90s, and when combined with a tropical air mass, it will feel like 100 degrees or more. A few daily record highs may be challenged.

"Heat and humidity will combine to produce maximum heat index values of 100 to 105F for most of the area," the National Weather Service (NWS) says.

Timeline:

According to the NWS, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 5 p.m. The agency says storms are possible from 2 to 9 p.m., from northwest to southeast. Skies will be sunny, with a high near 93; heat index values as high as 101. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday night is also likely to see showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Local perspective:

Heat alerts, including heat advisories and extreme heat warnings, are in place across the Tri-State area. Air quality alerts were also issued.

"The extreme heat warnings for the pink-shaded areas where the heat indices could get as high as 107," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "The rest of us, heat indices up to around 103."

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms are also possible for the afternoon and evening. The New York City area is under a slight risk for severe weather, which is defined as "increased confidence that some storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail, and/or tornado potential."

The NWS says a few severe storms "could be significant." The primary threat will be "damaging winds gusts of 58mph or greater."

"Heavy rain, gusty winds – that's all a possibility with this round of showers and storms," Woods said.

By the numbers:

The numbers show how clean or polluted the air is and stands as a guideline for outdoor activities that day, especially for sensitive groups.

0-50: Good, with little to no risk of pollution.

51-100: Moderate and really is not a risk to anyone unless they're unusually sensitive to poor air quality. The national weather service will often still issue an air quality alert when we're in this range.

101-150: This is a risk for sensitive groups and people with asthma.

151-200: A risk for everyone and people who are sensitive are at risk for more severe complications.

201-300: Very unhealthy and a risk for everyone.

301+: Emergency conditions.

What's next:

"The potential is increasing for heat indices to exceed 95F once again for much of the area Monday through Wednesday of next week," the NWS says.

