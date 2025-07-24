New York City braces for dangerous heat and potential severe storms on Friday

The Brief New York City is about to feel extreme heat, in addition to a severe storm threat, on Friday. Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings are in place across the Tri-State area. "Increasing heat and humidity will combine to produce maximum heat index values of 100 to 107," the National Weather Service says.



Dangerous heat, as well as the threat of severe weather, is expected to make a triumphant return to New York City.

On Friday, the Big Apple will see highs well into the 90s, and when combined with a tropical air mass, it will feel like 100 degrees or more. A few daily record highs may be challenged.

"Increasing heat and humidity will combine to produce maximum heat index values of 100 to 107," the National Weather Service (NWS) says.

According to the NWS, New York City has around a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday, mainly after 5 p.m.

"Tomorrow is when the peak of the heat comes through," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods says. "High temps get up into the 90s, but we have a humid condition as well, and the potential for some storms out there too."

Heat alerts, including heat advisories and extreme heat warnings, are in place across the Tri-State area.

"The pink-shaded regions [are] where you could see heat indices as high as about 107, 108, but the rest of us, looks like your heat indices as high as 103," Woods said.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms are also possible for Friday afternoon and evening. The New York City area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is defined as "some storms could be capable of damaging winds and severe hail. Localized tornado threat could develop."

"Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible with damaging wind gusts in excess of 58mph the main threat," the NWS said. "Localized minor urban and poor drainage flooding possible with briefly heavy rainfall."

So far this summer, more than two dozen U.S. cities are experiencing one of their top five warmest summers on record, with temperatures averaging 1 to 3 degrees above normal, the FOX Forecast Center notes. Long-range outlooks suggest the East and Northeast will likely remain warmer than average through the remainder of the season.

Looking ahead to the weekend, slightly cooler temperatures are forecast for New York City, where highs will dip back into the 80s:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

