Cold temps next week could bring NYC area its first taste of winter

The first real glimpse of winter is expected next week for parts of the New York City area.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, an area of low pressure is expected to move out of Canada as the weekend approaches, ushering in the first taste of a La Niña winter for much of the U.S.

Cold air from Canada will move south, settling in the Eastern half of the country Sunday and lasting through most of next week.

As the cold air from the area of low pressure moves over the relatively warmer waters of the Great Lakes, lake-effect snow will once again return to the forecast, marking the first occurrence of the season for many areas.

"Next week, we're going to be talking about some cold temperatures by the time we get to Tuesday and Wednesday, with your lows dropping down into the 30s," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Here are the temperatures to expect for next week, according to the National Weather Service:

Monday: A 40% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

