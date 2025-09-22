The Brief Fall will be warmer and drier than average across much of the United States. Cooler and wetter conditions are expected in parts of the Northeast. Peak fall foliage is expected in early to mid-October, though warmer regions may see delays in seasonal changes.



Summer has finally ended, and the country will embrace autumn on Monday.

What is the autumnal equinox?

During the autumnal equinox, the Earth’s axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal amount of sunlight.

The word equinox comes from two Latin words meaning equal and night. That’s because on the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time — though one may get a few extra minutes, depending on where you are on the planet.

Meteorological vs. astronomical seasons

Meteorological seasons are defined by the weather. They break down the year into three-month seasons based on annual temperature cycles. By that calendar, spring starts on March 1, summer on June 1, fall on Sept. 1 and winter on Dec. 1.

Astronomical seasons depend on how the Earth moves around the sun.

Equinoxes, when the sun lands equally on both hemispheres, mark the start of spring and autumn. Solstices, when the Earth sees its strongest tilt toward or away from the sun, kick off summer and winter.

When does daylight saving time end? When do we fall back?

The good news: You will soon get a glorious extra hour of sleep. The bad: It’ll be dark as a pocket by late afternoon for the next few months in the U.S.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 2, which means you should set your clock back an hour before you go to bed.

When is the first day of fall? Outlook

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a warmer and generally drier fall for much of the United States in 2025, with significant regional contrasts.

Many western states, the Southeast, Florida, the Atlantic Corridor, and parts of the Heartland can expect extended warmth and below-average rainfall, raising concerns about wildfire risks and water stress but also extending the growing season in some areas.

In contrast, cooler-than-normal conditions are predicted for the Northeast, Appalachians, Lower Lakes, the Ohio Valley, the Upper Midwest, and the Desert Southwest.

Precipitation will be scarce across most of the country, though the Pacific Northwest, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, and other northern regions may see wetter conditions. Early snow is expected in October across the Rockies and northern tier, spreading to the Great Lakes and Northeast by late fall, with November bringing increased snow chances for northern states.

Meanwhile, fall foliage season is projected to begin by mid-September in the South, with peak color arriving in early to mid-October for the Northeast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest. Overall, the season is shaping up to be warmer and drier than usual, with shifting patterns that could affect agriculture, travel, and traditional fall activities.