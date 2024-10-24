Daylight saving time 2024: Key dates, history and what to know this year

We are just under two weeks away – daylight saving time is ending, and standard time is returning.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME 2024: START TIME l END TIME

According to experts, the main goal of daylight saving time is to optimize human activity by making better use of daylight.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) involves moving clocks forward one hour during the summer months and setting them back in the fall.

So, is it ‘daylight saving’ or ‘daylight savings’ time?

According to the Almanac, the correct term is "daylight saving time," not "daylight savings time." The word "saving" is singular because it functions as part of an adjective, not a verb.

Though DST is often seen as a uniquely American practice, many other countries also observe this time change.

How did daylight saving time begin?

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, DST began in the U.S. in 1918 to create more daylight hours during the warmest months.

The goal has been to conserve energy by aligning daylight hours with the times when most people are active, though some studies suggest the energy savings are minimal.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 a.m.

On Saturday night, clocks should be set back one hour, giving everyone an extra hour of sleep. Sunrise and sunset will occur about an hour earlier, providing more morning daylight.

Daylight saving time will resume on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2 a.m.

On that Saturday night, clocks will move forward one hour, resulting in one less hour of sleep. Sunrise and sunset will shift an hour later, providing more evening daylight.

Will the U.S. get rid of daylight saving time?

Last year, New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo introduced a bill to make daylight saving time permanent year-round.

"The essence of this, which people appreciate, is that we’re taking a collaborative regional approach so we can send a message to Washington. That way, you're not moving from Pennsylvania to New York to Massachusetts and worrying about different time zones," he said.

However, New York can't set its own time, as states are governed by the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

