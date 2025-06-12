NYC air quality alert issued: Track levels near you with this live map

The Brief An air quality alert was in effect for New York City. According to the National Weather Service, the alert is in effect until midnight. "We could approach 100 as we head toward the afternoon," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.



An air quality alert was issued for Thursday for parts of the Tri-State area, including New York City.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the alert is in effect until midnight.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES - JUNE 5: An air quality health advisory has been issued for New York City and the tri-state area due to high ozone levels, the National Weather Service announced on June 5, 2025, in United States.

"Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Fine Particulates," the agency says.

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area.

The numbers show how clean or polluted the air is and stands as a guideline for outdoor activities that day, especially for sensitive groups.

0-50: Good, with little to no risk of pollution.

51-100: Moderate and really is not a risk to anyone unless they're unusually sensitive to poor air quality. The national weather service will often still issue an air quality alert when we're in this range.

101-150: This is a risk for sensitive groups and people with asthma.

151-200: A risk for everyone and people who are sensitive are at risk for more severe complications.

201-300: Very unhealthy and a risk for everyone.

301+: Emergency conditions.

"We could approach 100 as we head toward the afternoon, so just want to kind of make you aware of that," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Skies will be sunny, with a high near 89. Thursday night will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

