NYC sees bright and crisp conditions for Veteran's Day weekend

Much like the price of gas and eggs, temperatures have fluctuated all week.

Southeast winds are warming things up for Thursday and Friday, but not for long.

These winds will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend.

The tri-state area will remain sunny, cool and dry for much of the holiday weekend.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for most of Saturday and Sunday in New York City.

This week, conditions were mild for this time of year--with temperatures in the mid 50s.

NYC weekend weather