NYC weather alert: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, flooding likely l Forecast

It's been a hot, humid and dry week in NYC, but be sure to have that umbrella handy on Friday – and this weekend – in NY, NJ and CT.

New York City weather

Periods of heavy rainfall, as well as thunderstorms, are possible on Friday and through the first half of the weekend. Flood watches were issued for the following areas from 12 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday:

NYC

Northeast NJ

The Lower Hudson Valley

Fairfield, CT

Nassau, NY

East Coast Flood Alerts. (FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service says rainfall rates could be as high as 1 to 1½ inches per hour.

"One to 2 inches of rain possible for us and some places locally could see as much as 3 inches of rain," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

The NOAA's Weather Prediction Center placed New York in a Level 2 of 4 flood risk through Saturday morning, with hints an upgrade to Level 3 may be coming for some in the region later Friday.

East Coast Flood Threat. (FOX Weather)

"There is moderate/high confidence in showers and thunderstorms developing, but there remains some uncertainty on the exact placement of the axis of heaviest rainfall," the NWS said.

Today: Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

East Coast Rainfall Forecast. (FOX Weather)

"The worst of it comes later this afternoon and into tonight," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 75. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

East Coast Flood Alerts. (FOX Weather)

Weather in New York tomorrow

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 86. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

