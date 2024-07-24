NYC weather update: Will storms impact Mets vs Yankees Subway Series finale? Forecast

Scattered showers and storms could be an issue on Wednesday in NY, NJ and CT. But will the Subway Series 2024 finale between the Mets and Yankees in NYC be impacted?

"We do have the chance for more scattered showers today. There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two, and within those thunderstorms, we could get a downpour," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed parts of the Tri-State area at a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Here's what you need to know for today and tomorrow in NYC, as well as a preview of the Subway Series 2024 season finale between the Mets and Yankees.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight, there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

"Later this evening, there will be more scattered showers and storms developing off toward our west," Puente said.

Thursday will see a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals through Thursday, July 25, 2024. (FOX Weather)

The chance of precipitation is 50%. Skies will also be mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 70.

Friday will see sunny skies, with a high near 81. Skies will be mostly clear at night.

If you're heading out to the Bronx to see the Yankees vs Mets game, Puente says you shouldn't be worried about the weather.

"Tonight at Yankee Stadium, the weather should be just fine," she said. "Just like last night, we'll have a lot of clouds in place. There could be a passing sprinkle."