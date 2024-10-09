Tornado in Florida today captured as Hurricane Milton impacts state: VIDEO

A live camera from the Florida Department of Transportation spotted a confirmed tornado on the ground Wednesday morning in South Florida as Hurricane Milton barreled toward the state.

HURRICANE MILTON LATEST UPDATE: LOCATION l PATH

Tornado in Broward County, Florida

The funnel cloud was initially spotted on the CCat Toll Plaza camera near Alligator Alley in Tamarac, which is in Broward County.

The tornado was moving toward Palm Beach County, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said. It eventually appeared to pull away from the ground and dissipate into the cloud.

Hurricane Milton is still hours away from landfall, but the storm's outer bands are already bringing rain, wind and the potential for tornadoes across the state.

The tornado threat for central Florida will grow Wednesday afternoon as the hurricane approaches the Gulf Coast, Garner said.

Florida tornado today

"Tornadoes are a common element during hurricanes, specifically the outer bands, like where these occurred," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jessica Dobson.

Florida's Gulf Coast is expected to see extremely dangerous, life-threatening storm surge as Hurricane Milton gets closer, as well as heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds. Heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding, and tornadoes are the main threats for Central Florida.

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Hurricane Milton is located less than 200 miles southwest of Tampa and was moving off to the northeast at 17 mph.

Current info on Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Milton remains hundreds of miles off the coast of Florida, but deadly impacts are possible throughout the day on Wednesday.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) says it’s concerned that "several tornadoes are likely" across parts of the central and southern Florida Peninsula in association with the hurricane, and already a Tornado Watch has been issued in preparation for that threat.

Several Tornado Warnings have already been issued as of Wednesday morning, and those will continue throughout the day and well into the evening and overnight hours.

This graphic shows active Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Watches. (FOX Weather)

The SPC says as Milton’s rain bands continue to flow into Florida, supercell thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, including strong tornadoes (EF-2 or higher), are likely to develop.

Hurricane Milton remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 145 mph, and the storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall.

The forecast cone for Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

When is Milton hitting Florida?

According to forecasters, Milton will likely remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall on Florida's west coast later Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.

Milton spaghetti models

Spaghetti forecast models for Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

FOX 35 Orlando, as well as FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.