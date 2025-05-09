LIVE l Heavy rain hits NYC area ahead of Mother's Day weekend

The Brief Better grab that umbrella! New York City is seeing heavy rain that could persist throughout the day. A flood watch is in effect through 1 a.m. Saturday for portions of the Northeast. The system will begin to move out on Saturday ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.



New York City is seeing rounds of heavy rain on Friday ahead of Mother's Day weekend.

What's the weather for today?

A coastal low pressure system is bringing widespread heavy rainfall to most of the NYC area into the evening, prompting a flood threat. A flood watch is in effect through 1 a.m. Saturday for:

Lower Hudson Valley.

Southern Connecticut.

Long Island.

An additional 1 to 2" of rain is likely, with locally higher amounts possible across the entire watch.

Weather in NYC today

Timeline:

The system will begin to move out on Saturday, giving way to what the FOX Forecast Center calls "a picture-perfect" Mother's Day:

Friday: Showers before 11 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

What they're saying:

"Even if it's not raining where you are, you want to have the umbrella handy because the rain is coming into the picture here and will be heading in your direction too," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said.

