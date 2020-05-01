We can help with domestic violence, mental health, Cuomo says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo sounded the alarm about a "dramatic increase" in reports of domestic violence since the coronavirus pandemic prompted a strict stay-at-home order in New York.

At his daily briefing on Friday, the governor cited a 30% increase in calls to the state's domestic violence hotline in April compared to a year ago. And the New York State Police reported a 15% spike in domestic violence incident calls in March compared to last year.

"That is a frightening rate and level of increase," Cuomo said. "This is a national epidemic. It is a statewide epidemic. Ask for help, and we are here to help."

The governor said that anyone who needs help can contact professional advocates at the state's Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence. They are available around the clock by phone at 800-942-6906, text at 844-997-2121, and online chat.

Cuomo also said that the magnitude of the coronavirus crisis is causing mental health issues for many people.

"You have anxiety, depression, insomnia, loneliness, that feeling of isolation. We're seeing the use of drugs go up. We're seeing the use of alcohol consumption go up," Cuomo said. "This is a chronic problem. If you are feeling these issues, you are not alone."

The governor is reminding New Yorkers that they shouldn't underestimate the effects of the stress and they can and should reach out for help at 844-863-9314 and at omh.ny.gov.

"People shouldn't be shy in any way or have any second thoughts about calling for help," Cuomo said. "It is a pervasive problem, and people should make a call and get the help if they need the help."

You can find many more mental health resources and basic guidance here.