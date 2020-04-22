Coronavirus lockdowns raise domestic violence concerns among officials

Social distancing may be helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 but officials say it's hurting people in abusive relationships.

While domestic violence reports across Long Island are down this year compared to last, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says it's not necessarily a good thing. Fewer reports could indicate victims may be unable or afraid to report incidents.

“We are very concerned for women, for children, the elderly because usually crimes against that vulnerable population usually does take place behind closed doors,” Singas said. “They don't have the relief of being able to talk to a friend, to go to a domestic violence advocacy group for help.”

According to statistics, Nassau County saw a 75% decrease in reports of child sex abuse from March 15 to April 15 this year compared to last. Domestic violence cases during the same time period were also down over a quarter.

With schools and nonessential businesses closed, family violence expert Anthony Zenkus says victims have a harder time separating from their abusers.

“They'll prevent them from getting on the phone or video chatting with friends or family that could help them,” he said.

Victims in need of immediate assistance should call 911. Officials want people to know domestic violence shelters are still open as well as many organizations that offer resources and help.

“In New York City, Safe Horizons is available, in Nassau The Safe Center has a 24 hour hotline available,” Zenkus said. “In Suffolk County, The Retreat and Long Island Domestic Violence are available.”

Law enforcement officials encourage victims to document incidents and take pictures of any injuries that can be used as evidence in a potential case. They say it's also important to check with loved ones not just over text but make a phone call to hear a persons voice.