Water leak in control tower causes delays at JFK Airport

A water leak in the control tower at JFK Airport caused major delays and diversions Saturday evening.

Normal operations were resumed just after 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the airport, but Air Controllers had been working from a secondary control tower due to the issue.

The airport remains open, but customers may experience residual delays.

According to the airport's flight tracking website, dozens of flights, both domestic and international were delayed or diverted due to the issue.

