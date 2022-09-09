Water at NYCHA complex never had arsenic: Mayor's office

article

The lab that provided test results indicating there was arsenic in the water at an NYCHA housing complex has issued a full retraction, according to the New York City Mayor's Office.

In a statement, the Mayor's office said that Environmental Monitoring and Technologies had called their initial results "incorrect" and admitted to being the ones that introduced arsenic into the samples, leading to the false results at the Jacob Riis Houses.

"In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, we are continuing to ask Riis Houses residents not to drink or cook with the water in their buildings until these final test results are returned and analyzed. We continue to provide clean water for anyone who needs it." — Fabien Levy, press secretary to New York City Mayor Eric Adams

"Environmental Monitoring and Technologies also today released results of a retest they initiated of the original samples and found the results to be negative for arsenic," the Mayor's office said. "This matches the separate retest we conducted through a different vendor, LiRo Environmental. We have now tested more than 140 points — both at the source and at the point of delivery — and we can confidently say the water at Riis Houses is and has been free of any discernable amount of arsenic since the initial tests were initiated in August. Needless to say, neither NYCHA nor any other city agency will test water through Environmental Monitoring and Technologies any longer, and the city intends to pursue all available legal options on behalf of the residents of Riis Houses."

RELATED: Testing for arsenic in water continues at Manhattan housing complex

Residents at the Riis Houses had begun using water bottles and portable water stations last weekend after being told not to cook or drink the water from their taps.

"In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, we are continuing to ask Riis Houses residents not to drink or cook with the water in their buildings until these final test results are returned and analyzed. We continue to provide clean water for anyone who needs it," the Mayor's office continued.

To read the full report from Environmental Monitoring and Technologies on the false results, click here.