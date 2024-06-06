Watch: Bees take over a Queens subway station during rush hour

New York City bee-ware!

An army of bees was spotted outside of a subway station in Queens on Wednesday.

Video captured by New York City Photos shows commuters standing in awe at the mass of insects near the Flushing-Main Stret subway station entrance.

The swarm of bees could be seen hitched to the side of the subway stair railing right outside Raising Cane's restaurant.

It is unclear at this time whether the bees were waiting to place an order or ride the subway.

Lukasz Bielawski from New York City Photos said he spotted the bees while riding the bus at around 5:30 p.m., and said that commuters kept their distance so as to not bother them.

Bees typically swarm because they're overcrowded or it's too hot, and there's a lot of overcrowding in New York, according to some bee experts.

It's not as un-bee-lievable as you might think though. Bees have tried to take over the city many times before, and it probably won't be the last.

Bees takeover New York City

In 2023, Parts of Times Square had to be cordoned off by the NYPD while a beekeeper removed tens of thousands of bees from the popular tourist hub.

Video from Michal Samuni Blank showed the bees buzzing in the air and lining buildings in massive quantities.

They swarmed for about 15 minutes before a beekeeper came in and carefully removed them from buildings.

In 2021, the NYPD’s resident beekeeper, Officer Mays, removed 25,000 bees from Times Square and brought them to a "safe location."

In 2018, hundreds of bees had to be vacuumed into a container after gathering on top of a hot dog stand as bystanders watched.

A year earlier, in 2017, a swarm of thousands of bees landed on a window ledge in the city.

What can we say? New York City is for busy bees.