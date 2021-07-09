NYPD beekeeper removes 25,000 bees from Times Square

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 9:44 AM EDT until FRI 12:45 PM EDT, Suffolk County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:08 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 AM EDT, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:42 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:56 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Nassau County, Suffolk County, Westchester County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:22 AM EDT until FRI 12:30 PM EDT, Putnam County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 11:45 AM EDT, Suffolk County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 1:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

NYPD beekeeper removes 25,000 bees from Times Square

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Times Square
FOX 5 NY

25,000 bees removed from Times Square

NYPD Officer Darren Mays removed a swarm of about 25,000 bees from Times Square. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK - A massive swarm of bees invaded Times Square earlier this week.

"Nothing to BEE concerned about! Officer Mays the NYPD’s Beekeeper, swiftly responded to a swarm of bees in Times Square today, and gently removed approximately 25,000 bees from the location before transporting them to a safe location."

The incident on Tuesday was not the first time bees have swarmed Times Square. In 2018, hundreds of bees had to be vacuumed into a container after gathering on top of a hot dog stand as bystanders watched on.

A year earlier, a swarm of thousands of bees landed on a window ledge.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

In April, a Texas man died after going into cardiac arrest when he was attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees outside his home, authorities said.

Bees in Times Square

Hundreds of bees created quite the buzz in Times Square on Tuesday afternoon. An NYPD beekeeper vacuumed the bees into a container.

30,000 bees in Times Square!

A swarm of thousands of bees landed on a window ledge in Times Square.