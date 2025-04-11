Vybz Kartel touches down in NYC for Reggae Fest

The Brief After over 20 years, Kartel will make his highly anticipated U.S. performance debut at Reggae Fest this weekend, reigniting excitement among his American fans. Fans are eager to hear his 2009 hit "Brooklyn," a nod to the borough's Jamaican community and hustle. Following his release from prison and health struggles, Kartel’s performance at Reggae Fest marks a major milestone in his return to the music scene.



Vybz Kartel on stage performing during the Mobo Awards, at the Utilita Arena Newcastle. Picture date: Tuesday February 18, 2025. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)

After more than two decades away from the U.S. stage, the "world boss," Vybz Kartel, is making a highly anticipated return this weekend at Reggae Fest in Brooklyn.

The event marks his first stateside performance in over 20 years, drawing major buzz from fans eager to see the dancehall legend live, especially after his recent release from prison.

His return is set to be a landmark moment in dancehall history.

Vybz Kartel in Brooklyn

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY, Kartel expressed his enthusiasm about reconnecting with his American audience.

"I have to pinch myself—literally," he said.

He shared that life is good and everything is going according to plan. He also mentioned his focus on health and hinted at upcoming live performances, suggesting that fans should be ready for an expensive but worthwhile experience. ​

Featured article

Reggae Fest returns to Brooklyn with Vybz Kartel

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Vybz Kartel performs during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

This year’s Reggae Fest takes place this weekend at Barclays Center, where Vybz Kartel is set to perform live for the first time in the U.S. in two decades.

Founded by event promoter C.J. Milan in 2015, the high-energy dance party has expanded from New York to cities across the globe with sold-out shows and an inclusive vibe.

Vybz Kartel tickets

The original April 11 date sold out quickly, leading organizers to add a second show on April 12.

Tickets are still available and currently priced around $250. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Vybz Kartel’s Brooklyn anthem

Vybz Kartel during HOT 97's "On The Reggae Tip" Live - September 2, 2005 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic)

One track many fans hope to hear at Barclays Center is Vybz Kartel’s 2009 anthem "Brooklyn." The song is a tribute to the borough’s strong Jamaican presence and its reputation for hustle and dominance. Kartel raps about being a boss in Brooklyn, where Jamaicans "run the place"—a message that resonates deeply with Caribbean communities across New York.

With this being his first U.S. show in 20 years, many are watching to see if he’ll bring that borough pride full circle onstage.

Why did Vybz Kartel go to prison?

Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, was arrested in 2011 and convicted in 2014 for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found. The case relied on phone data, video evidence, and a disputed witness.

He maintained his innocence throughout, and in March 2024, the UK’s Privy Council overturned the conviction, citing juror misconduct.

By July 2024, a Jamaican court ruled out a retrial, effectively ending the case and allowing Kartel to walk free.

What health issues did Kartel face in prison?

While behind bars, Kartel was diagnosed with Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid. His doctor testified in court that his heart function was dangerously low, putting him at risk of sudden death. Kartel himself told FOX 5 NY, "I was fading away."

His legal team had long argued that the prison conditions were inhumane, especially given his deteriorating health.

Who is Vybz Kartel’s fiancée?

Kartel is engaged to Sidem Ozturk, a former social worker from London. The couple got engaged in 2022 during a prison visit, and she later became the inspiration behind his EP True Religion. While they refer to each other as husband and wife, it remains unclear if they’ve made official wedding plans.

Does Vybz Kartel have children?

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Sidem Öztürk, Vybz Kartel and his son attend the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Yes. Two of his sons, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi, are following in their father’s footsteps as musicians. They appeared alongside him in his FOX 5 NY interview, speaking about his role as a supportive and disciplined parent, even while incarcerated.

What’s next for Vybz?

Since his release, Kartel has returned to the spotlight.

He attended the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the MOBO Awards in London.

He's also working on new music, including collaborations with DJ Khaled.

"Khaled is a top chef—always cooking," Kartel said. "He’s got some stuff to drop, trust me."

Vybz Kartel timeline

2011: Kartel was arrested in connection to the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams in Jamaica.

2014: He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison following a high-profile trial.

2020: An appeal in Jamaica upheld the conviction.

2023: Kartel’s health reportedly declined while imprisoned.

March 2024: The UK’s Privy Council overturned his conviction, citing juror misconduct.

July 2024: A Jamaican court ruled there would be no retrial, clearing the path for his release.

Full story here.