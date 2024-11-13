Volunteer firefighter arrested for allegedly setting brush fire on Long Island

A volunteer firefighter on Long Island has been arrested for allegedly setting a brush fire in Suffolk County, the Medford Fire District said.

The 20-year-old defendant and volunteer firefighter for the hamlet of Medford on Long Island set a fire in a wooded area at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a news release.

The fire damaged a car that was parked nearby, police said.

Firefighter Jonathan Quiles has been suspended and if he is convicted, he will be terminated from the Medford Fire Department.

The defendant was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of arson and reckless endangerment. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

The Suffolk County Police Department is investigating this incident.

Wildfires latest

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle the Jennings Creek Fire in West Milford. The fire straddling the New York and New Jersey state lines is 30% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The agency reported that firefighters were actively engaging the fire, and firefighting tactics were holding the line.

Hundreds of first responders, including volunteers and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, have been working to strengthen existing fire lines between the fire and nearby populated areas.

NY statewide burn ban

In a post on X, formally Twitter, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a statewide burn ban that will go into effect beginning on Wednesday.

"New Yorkers: It is critical to avoid any outdoor burning at this time," the post read. "Remember to report any fires immediately to authorities, stay alert, and monitor your local forecast and law enforcement alerts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the governor said officials were "currently managing 11 confirmed wildfires statewide."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.