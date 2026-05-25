Visitation suspended at Delaney Hall ICE facility after clashes in Newark

The Brief Visitation at the Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark was suspended after protesters blocked entrances and clashed with agents during a detainee transfer, according to DHS. The facility has been the center of sustained protests since Friday night, with demonstrators maintaining a presence outside the private detention center. Officials and advocates give conflicting accounts, with DHS calling protesters "agitators" while critics raise concerns about conditions and transparency inside the facility.



Visitation at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark has been suspended "out of an abundance of caution" after federal officials say protesters blocked entrances, clashed with agents and interfered with a detainee transfer, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A DHS spokesperson said that on May 24, 2026, "approximately 125 agitators surrounded Delaney Hall Detention Facility," forming "a human chain around entrances to the facility and set up barricades, blocking all entries and exits."

Officials said the disruption escalated when a transfer vehicle was allegedly obstructed and struck, causing damage. DHS added that "ICE successfully dispersed approximately 70 agitators and removed the barricades," later completing the transfer to another facility.

The spokesperson also said visitation was paused "to ensure the continued safety of staff, detainees and visitors."

Dig deeper:

The facility has been the center of sustained protests since Friday night, with demonstrators maintaining a presence outside the private detention center known as Delaney Hall, according to FOX 5 N.Y. reporting.

Protesters have alleged poor conditions inside, including reports of a hunger strike and inadequate medical care, and have blocked entrances by forming human chains and sitting at access points.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tensions escalated outside Delaney Hall Detention Center after the reported removal of a hunger strike organizer from the facility in Newark, New Jersey, United States on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Tensions escalated over the weekend as agents used pepper spray intermittently to clear entrances, while demonstrators accused authorities of mistreating detainees and restricting access to oversight, also according to FOX 5 N.Y. reporting.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill visited the site alongside members of the state’s congressional delegation, though officials say they were denied entry to the facility.

What they're saying:

Following the visit, Sherrill released a statement saying, "My request for access to Delaney Hall was formally denied this morning, raising serious questions about what they are trying to hide from public view."

She added that she "has long opposed private detention facilities" and will continue pushing for the closure of Delaney Hall and opposing expansion of similar facilities in New Jersey, including a proposed site in Roxbury.

Sherrill also said, "The people inside Delaney Hall are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters…we have a duty to safeguard the rights, health and well-being of everyone within our borders," and thanked federal lawmakers for their oversight efforts.

Big picture view:

Officials on both sides continue to offer conflicting accounts of the protests, with DHS characterizing participants as "agitators" disrupting operations, while advocates and elected officials cite concerns about conditions and transparency inside the facility.