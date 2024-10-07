Vigils in NYC mark 1 year since Hamas attack on Israel

Vigils and ceremonies are being held throughout New York City to mark one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, when more than 1,200 people were killed and 251 hostages were taken into Gaza.

Leaders and demonstrators are calling for an end to antisemitism and the release of Israeli hostages, as more than 60 remain alive in captivity.

A person holds a poster of hostage Kfir Bibas during a rally to mark the first anniversary of the October 7th terror attacks on Israel on October 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Expand

Here is a look at events commemorating the anniversary throughout New York

Central Park candle-lighting ceremony

Time: Approximately 6 p.m.

Location: Rumsey Playfield, East 72nd St & 5th Avenue

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is expected to attend the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) and Jewish Community Relations Council’s (JCRC) commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. The community event will feature musical performances by Eden Golan and David Broza, student choirs, and a candle-lighting ceremony featuring federal, state and local elected officials.

Attendees will include the parents of Omer Neutra, a Long Island native who has been held hostage by Hamas since Oct. 7; Nova festival survivors Natalie Sanandaji and Ron Segev; and representatives of the Jewish and interfaith communities in New York City.

People hold Israeli flags during a rally to mark the first anniversary of the October 7th terror attacks on Israel on October 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Union Square

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: South side

Hundreds will gather to mourn Israelis and Palestinians in Union Square. Hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers and elected officials will engage in Jewish ritual, lighting candles, carrying a 26-foot-long painted banner reading "Every Life A Universe" and signs that say "Not Another Bomb" and "Mourn The Dead, Fight For The Living". The vigil was organized by IfNotNow, Jews For Racial & Economic Justice (JFREJ), Shoresh, and Halachic Left. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams Council Members Shahana Hanif, Jennifer Gutiérrez, Alexa Avilés, Sandy Nurse, and Tiffany Cabán are expected to be there.

Hostage parents' ceremony in Midtown

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: American Jewish Committee, 165 E 56th St

Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of Hamas hostage Omer Neutra, will host a ceremony marking one year since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. Other speakers include U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch

Museum of Jewish Heritage's special commemoration

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: 36 Battery Place

The special commemoration ceremony at the museum will include "a display of names honoring those who were killed, individuals still missing after being taken hostage, and those who have been recovered," according to organizers. It will also feature a candle-lighting ceremony and a musical performance by Cantor Mira Davis of Manhattan's Park Avenue Synagogue.