Vigil for Jaden Pierre, teen killed in Queens shooting

The Brief A 15-year-old boy, identified as Jaden Pierre, was fatally shot in Jamaica, Queens, and later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The shooting happened near Merrick and Baisley boulevards, and investigators say no arrests have been made as the motive remains unclear. A vigil was planned at Roy Wilkins Park as community leaders call for unity and support in the wake of the teen’s death.



A Queens community is reeling after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday evening, as loved ones prepared to gather for a vigil in his memory.

What we know:

The victim, identified as Jaden Pierre, was shot around 6:15 p.m. near Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard in Jamaica, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. Responding officers transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities said no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including a possible motive, remain under investigation.

Jaden Pierre's vigil in Queens

In the wake of the killing, community leaders are calling for support and unity.

State Sen. Leroy Comrie said he is holding Pierre’s family and loved ones "in our hearts during this incredibly difficult time."

"No family should have to experience this kind of loss, especially not the loss of a young life," Comrie said in a statement. "We cannot lose more of our young people to violence."

A prayer vigil was scheduled for Monday at the basketball court in Roy Wilkins Park, located at 176-01 Baisley Blvd in Jamaica.

"Moments like this call for all of us — families, faith leaders, educators and neighbors — to come together, support one another and stay committed to protecting our youth," Comrie said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.