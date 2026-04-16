Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old boy fatally shot in Queens playground

By
Published  April 16, 2026 9:10pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Queens playground

15-year-old boy fatally shot in Queens playground

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday evening in Queens. FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the latest. 

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday evening in Queens, according to the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
    • Police said the incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard.
    • Responding officers transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

QUEENS - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday evening in Queens, according to the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI).

What we know:

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard, within the 113th Precinct. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. 

Responding officers transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased, per DCPI. 

No arrests made

What we don't know:

As of this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

The circumstances and possible motive leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

The Source: Information from the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information

Crime and Public SafetyNewsNew YorkQueens