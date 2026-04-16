15-year-old boy fatally shot in Queens playground
QUEENS - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday evening in Queens, according to the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI).
What we know:
Police said the incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard, within the 113th Precinct. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Responding officers transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased, per DCPI.
No arrests made
What we don't know:
As of this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.
The circumstances and possible motive leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
The Source: Information from the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information