Vigil held Saturday for 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore killed in Brooklyn shooting

The Brief A grieving Brooklyn community came together to honor a baby whose life was cut tragically short on Saturday. The gathering followed the death of 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore, who was fatally shot earlier this week in Brooklyn. Organizers say the vigil was intended as a time for prayer, reflection and community support.



A grieving Brooklyn community came together to honor a baby whose life was cut tragically short on Saturday.

The vigil was organized by NYC clergy, the Brooklyn Collective Clergy Council and the United Clergy Council.

The gathering followed the death of 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore, who was fatally shot earlier this week in Brooklyn.

Organizers say the vigil was intended as a time for prayer, reflection and community support.

File Photo.

The backstory:

Kaori Patterson-Moore was shot while sitting in a stroller during a daytime shooting in Williamsburg, according to police.

Authorities say two people on a moped opened fire on a group, striking the infant, who later died from her injuries.

Police believe the child was not the intended target.

A suspect, Amuri Greene, has been charged with murder, and another suspect has also been taken into custody, according to authorities.

What they're saying:

"This tragedy has deeply shaken our community, and our hearts are heavy with grief," organizers said.

"This should never be happening, and it is incredibly sad. Now more than ever, we must come together as a community united in prayer, worship and compassion," they added.