Vigil for Bronx apartment fire victims Tuesday as others remain hospitalized

A candlelight vigil was planned Tuesday for the victims of the deadly Bronx apartment fire that claimed 17 lives including eight children and left more than a dozen in critical condition.

Among the youngest victims was a three-year-old child.

The Office of the Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson will host the event at 6 p.m. at the corner of Folin Street and Tiebout Avenue in Fordham Heights.

The fire erupted Sunday at the nearby Twin Parks North West apartment building at 333 East 181st Street. A malfunctioning electric space heater ignited inside the lower floor of a duplex where nine to 12 people lived, according to the FDNY. A self-closing door to the apartment remained opened as the family fled. The smoke spread throughout the building.

"These people were leaving in a panic. Their apartment was on fire. There were children," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro in an interview during FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York.’

Teams of EMS personnel worked on saving many lives as patient after patient was brought down by firefighters.

"Although the loss is unimaginable, of 17, we actually believe there would have been more had not our firefighters brought these people down under very difficult conditions and our EMTS and paramedics worked so hard to keep them alive on their way to the hospital," said Nigro.

The heavy smoke blocked some residents from escaping and incapacitated others as they tried to flee. Firefighters carried out limp children and gave them oxygen and continued making rescues even after their air supplies ran out.

"There are still folks in the hospital at critical condition. We hope the number stays at 17. We pray that the number stays at 17 but that remains questionable," said Nigro.