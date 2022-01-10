NYC Apartment fire: Photos show the horror of the deadly fire

Image 1 of 10 ▼ 19 people, including 9 children were killed, with firefighters making dramatic rescues using tower ladders and ladders, after a fire broke out inside a third floor duplex apartment at 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx on Sunday January 9, 2022. ((Photo by Theodore Parisienne/NY Daily News via Getty Images))

Doctors worked Monday to save the lives of multiple people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in a NYC apartment fire on Sunday. Nineteen people, including nine children, died in the Bronx apartment fire.

Some people could not escape because of the volume of smoke, said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Others became incapacitated as they tried to get out. Firefighters found victims on every floor, many in cardiac and respiratory arrest, said Nigro.

Limp children were seen being given oxygen after they were carried out. Some who fled had faces covered in soot.

Firefighters continued making rescues even after their air supplies ran out, Adams said.

"Their oxygen tanks were empty and they still pushed through the smoke. You can't do this if you don't feel attached to this city and this community," Adams said.

Injuries from the fire include 32 people with life-threatening injuries, 9 people in serious condition, and 22 people with non-life-threatening injuries, but the ultimate death toll could be the worst the city has seen since the Happy Land fire in 1990 that killed 87 people.

With the Associated Press