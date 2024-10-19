Vigil in Harlem held for toddler who starved to death; parents charged

A vigil was held Saturday for four-year-old Jahmeik Modlin, who allegedly died from starvation in Harlem.

Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network organized the memorial service to support Jahmeik's family and address child welfare concerns.

What happened to the toddler?

Residents reported seeing Jahmeik's mother, Nytavia Ragsdale, frequently in the same clothes and rarely with her children.

Neighbors said they offered assistance but stated she did not accept help. Sources indicated Jahmeik appeared undernourished, and that social services had previously visited the home.

On Monday, police found Jahmeik unresponsive in a sixth-floor apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

His father, Laron Modlin, called 911 after discovering the child. He was later arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child, along with Ragsdale, who faces the same charges.

Jahmeik's grandmother is now caring for his three siblings, and authorities are requesting she bring them to the local precinct for evaluation as the investigation continues.

"The Harlem community expressed grief and outrage over this tragedy," Rev. Al Sharpton said. "We came together to pray for Jahmeik and his siblings and to assert that violence against vulnerable individuals is unacceptable."