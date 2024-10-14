NYC mom charged after son, 4, found dead

Police have identified the 4-year-old boy who was found dead inside a home in Harlem and arrested his mother.

Jahmeik Modlin's mother, Nytavia Ragsdale, has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, police said.

A law enforcement source told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that Ragsdale was arrested after she made incriminating statements to investigators. Ragsdale had four children.

Modlin was discovered unconscious and unresponsive by police on Sunday just before 8 p.m. at a home on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

According to police, Modlin was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sources said Modlin's father called 911 when he found the child unconscious and unresponsive in the 6th floor apartment.

Paramedics found the child unconscious, but kept Modlin alive, rushing him to the hospital, which is about 10 blocks away.

Sources said doctors and staff did everything they could to keep him alive, but Modlin was pronounced dead this morning around 5:50 a.m.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 5 that Modlin was severely malnourished and had burns on his body that appeared to be extreme or severe eczema.

The Medical Examiner has yet to release the cause of death.