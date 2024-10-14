Boy, 4, found dead in NYC home; person of interest in custody

A 4-year-old boy was found dead inside a home in Harlem, and a person of interest was taken into custody, the NYPD said.

The child, who was discovered unconscious and unresponsive by police, was found just before 8 p.m. at a home on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

According to police, the child was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

The identity of the child is being withheld pending notification.