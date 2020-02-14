Video: Truck thief rams tow yard gate, slams into worker

Cops in Oregon are hoping to track down a truck thief who practically ran over an employee of a tow yard.

The thief, a woman, crawled under a gate at 21st Century Towing in Portland on Wednesday morning, police said. Video footage from a security camera shows that she tried to open the gate from the inside but couldn't.

About nine minutes later, an employee of the tow yard arrived at the same gate, police said. Moments later, a Ford pickup truck rammed the gate, which buckled and slammed into the employee.

The video shows the employee losing his cap and a shoe and violently tumbling to the ground. The man managed to get up and approach the truck, which police said was driven by the woman who broke in. The truck backed up as the employee banged on the window, then barreled through the gate once again, and drove off.

"Officers arrived and provided medical assistance to the victim," Portland Police said in a news release. "The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with significant but non-life threatening injuries."

Police said the woman arrived at the tow yard with an accomplice, who is briefly seen on the video. He is described as a white male, 60 to 70 years old, with white hair. The woman is described as white and between 20 and 30.

The stolen pickup is a 2016 Ford F-150 with the Oregon license plate number 628JPJ.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Portland Police Bureau.

