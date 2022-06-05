Video: Suspect robs 79-year-old man broad daylight on Bronx street

A shocking video shows a brazen thief robbing a 79-year-old man in broad daylight on a Bronx street.

The video, released by the NYPD, shows the victim leaving a parking garage on West 230th Street near Broadway just before 4 p.m. on June 3.

The suspect, seen wearing a red hoodie outside the location, follows after the man before forcibly grabbing him from behind and stealing the victim's wallet after a brief struggle.

The suspect then runs away across the street. The victim was not injured.

Police say the thief managed to get away with roughly $1,000 in cash.

The suspect is described as a man, roughly 25-years-old, 5'7" tall, and 160 pounds with a light complexion, slim build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a black face mask, a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.