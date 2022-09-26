Video: Suspect in violent Hell's Kitchen chair attack still on the loose

Police are continuing their hunt for the suspect who hurled a chair at a diner sitting outside a restaurant in Hell's Kitchen in an unprovoked, shocking attack caught on camera.

According to the NYPD, on September 9, the victim, a 66-year-old man, was sitting outside a pizzeria on West 58th Street near 9th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and, unprovoked, picked up a chair and violently threw it at the victim, causing the victim to drop his phone.

The chair was thrown so hard, it broke the victim's arm.

RELATED: Man tries to sexually assault woman who asked him for directions on subway: NYPD

The suspect then picked up the victim's phone and then ran away heading east on West 58th Street with the victim's phone.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.