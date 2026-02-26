Video shows WWE's Vince McMahon crash at 100 mph in Connecticut

The Brief Vince McMahon crashed his Bentley at 100 mph in Connecticut this past summer. The high-speed crash was captured on the trooper's dashcam. McMahon says he was on his way to his granddaughter's birthday.



Vince McMahon's high-speed crash on a Connecticut highway last summer was captured on a newly released police video.

What we know:

State police say the 80-year-old former WWE CEO was driving his 2024 Bentley Continental GT at more than 100 mph on the Merritt Parkway when he crashed in Westport, Connecticut, in July 2025.

The trooper's dashcam captured McMahon accelerating, then trying to brake before crashing into the back of a BMW, swerving into a guardrail and veering back across the highway.

"Why were you driving all over 100 mph?" State Police Detective Maxwell Robins asked McMahon in a police bodycam video obtained by the Associated Press.

"I got my granddaughter’s birthday," McMahon said.

The trooper then says he was trying to catch up with McMahon, who "kept taking off," but McMahon claims he was "not trying to outrun" the trooper.

The video ended with McMahon saying his car was "too f------ fast."

The backstory:

No one was seriously injured during the crash, and McMahon was cited for reckless driving and following too closely.

Those charges will be erased from his record in October if he completes a pretrial probation program in an allowance by a state judge in October. McMahon was also ordered to make a $1,000 charitable contribution.

What they're saying:

McMahon’s lawyer, Mark Sherman, said the crash was just an accident, according to AP.

"Not every car accident is a crime," Sherman said. "Vince’s primary concern during this case was for the other drivers and is appreciative that the court saw this more of an accident than a crime that needed to be prosecuted."

Dig deeper:

McMahon stepped down as WWE’s CEO in 2022 amid a company investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

In 2024, he also resigned as executive chairman of the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, a day after a former WWE employee filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against him. The lawsuit remains pending as McMahon denies the allegations.