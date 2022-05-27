Video: Bold rat sparks mayhem at dog park in Manhattan

In news surprising no one who knows the rat-infested history of the Lower East Side's Tompkins Square Park, a rat invaded the dog run there and sent the pooches — and their people — into a frenzy, as seen in a video that has gone viral.

The video, posted on Tuesday, May 24, has racked up more than 6.2 million views on Twitter . It shows several dogs surrounding the rat and taking turns pouncing, nudging, and chomping on it. In the video, one dog — later identified by her owner as Zoey, according to the New York Post — briefly grabs the rat in her mouth and then flings it away.

The dogs' owners add to the mayhem by shuffling among all the beasts — canine and rodent — pointing fingers and issuing commands that were mostly ignored at first. Finally, the dogs appear to open a path for the rat to hobble off — although the video clip ends before we can see if the rat escaped.

The comments on Twitter did not disappoint, of course.

"Nothing to see here just a family picnic," @iconic_bihh wrote.

"You know it’s a New York rat because it fought back," @JillNewyen tweeted. "Ready to risk it all."

"she came from a small town and she's NOT going back!" @wayfaring_tim said of the rat and her dreams.