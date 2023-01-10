Video: NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

The NYPD has released dramatic body camera footage that shows the moment two NYPD officers rescued a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

The incident happened Monday at the Smith-9th Street Station.

Officers from the 76th Precinct were alerted to a man who had fallen onto the tracks.

Springing into action, and with the help of a Good Samaritan, they pulled the man back up to safety, moments before the train arrived.