Video: NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released dramatic body camera footage that shows the moment two NYPD officers rescued a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.
The incident happened Monday at the Smith-9th Street Station.
Officers from the 76th Precinct were alerted to a man who had fallen onto the tracks.
Springing into action, and with the help of a Good Samaritan, they pulled the man back up to safety, moments before the train arrived.