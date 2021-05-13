Video: Cat jumps from burning building and survives

A video from the Chicago Fire Department shows a cat jumping out of a burning building, landing on the grass, and walking away apparently unscathed in Chicago on Thursday, Fox 32 reported.

"Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe," the fire department tweeted with the video around 3:30 p.m. "Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!"

The video shows a black cat vaulting from a fifth-floor window and actually clearing a wall in front of the building. The cat bounces on the grass and then darts away, the video shows.

CFD confirmed that the cat did survive the jump. The fire was also contained to a single unit.

