VIDEO: Bear crashes wedding, unfazed guest continues eating dinner

A video going viral on TikTok shows a bear-y unusual wedding crasher at a reception held over the weekend in Mexico.

The video shows a young black bear with its paws on a reception table before it turns, knocking over a chair and meandering towards the exit. You can hear people banging on pots and pans in an attempt to scare away the bear. The bear walks past another reception table on its way towards the exit behind a wedding guest, who seemed unfazed by the fairly large mammal and continued to eat his dinner.

According to the woman who posted the video, the wedding took place over the weekend in Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo León, Mexico. Since the location is in a mountainous region, it is actually quite normal to see wildlife around the hotel from time to time. Guests from the wedding party also reported seeing another baby bear on Friday before the reception's wedding crasher on Saturday.

The young bear was likely attracted to the reception because of the smell of food. The staff at the reception's location told the guests to stay still as they worked to maneuver the bear off the property and back into the forest. The bear returned to its natural habitat uninjured, with a great wedding story to tell his friends.

No one was injured during the incident.

As of this writing, the video had already been viewed more than 1.7 million times on TikTok.

