Video: Bald eagle carries Canada goose in its talons

Sorry, Canada. Looks like your avian symbol just took a massive "L."

Dramatic footage captured the moment a bald eagle carried away a large Canada goose in its talons as it flew past CCTV camera on Dec. 15.

The footage was captured at Wanapum Dam, Washington, where the bird of prey appeared to be flying with the goose with no issue despite its size.

Chuck Allen, spokesman for the Grant County Public Utility District, whose CCTV captured the footage, said: "The footage captures how nature and hydropower coexist on the Columbia River. We manage shoreline areas with habitat for bald eagles, Canada geese and other animals.

"Wanapum Dam also provides safe river passage for hundreds of thousands of migrating salmon each year, while producing enough clean, renewable hydropower to meet the needs of a city the size of Seattle," he added.

Storyful contributed to this report.