Victim of 2022 NYC subway stabbing killed in Union Square attack
NEW YORK CITY - On Saturday, a stabbing took place on a 4 train at the Union Square 14th Street subway station.
This incident turned deadly.
Police found a 32-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso. The victim was identified as Tavon Silver.
Just last year, Silver spoke to FOX 5 exclusively from his hospital bed after he was a victim of another subway stabbing. Silver told FOX 5 he was riding the 2 train in the Bronx with his fiancé. He said a man yelled a homophobic slur before stabbing him.
RELATED: NYC subway crime: 5 stabbed, slashed in less than a week - ‘I do feel defenseless’