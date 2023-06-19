Expand / Collapse search

Victim of 2022 NYC subway stabbing killed in Union Square attack

NYC subway crime: Survivor of 2022 stabbing killed in weekend attack

The victim was identified as Tavon Silver, who was the victim of another subway stabbing just last year. FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nuñez has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - On Saturday, a stabbing took place on a 4 train at the Union Square 14th Street subway station. 

This incident turned deadly.

Police found a 32-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso. The victim was identified as Tavon Silver. 

Just last year, Silver spoke to FOX 5 exclusively from his hospital bed after he was a victim of another subway stabbing. Silver told FOX 5 he was riding the 2 train in the Bronx with his fiancé. He said a man yelled a homophobic slur before stabbing him.

