Victim of 2022 NYC subway stabbing killed in Union Square attack

On Saturday, a stabbing took place on a 4 train at the Union Square 14th Street subway station.

This incident turned deadly.

Police found a 32-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso. The victim was identified as Tavon Silver.

Just last year, Silver spoke to FOX 5 exclusively from his hospital bed after he was a victim of another subway stabbing. Silver told FOX 5 he was riding the 2 train in the Bronx with his fiancé. He said a man yelled a homophobic slur before stabbing him.

