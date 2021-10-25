Man suffers broken leg after push onto subway tracks

The NYPD wants to find the man who tried to rob another man inside a Brooklyn subway station before shoving him onto the tracks. The victim suffered a broken leg and cuts to his head.

The assault occurred on Oct. 23 at about 4:15 a.m. on the platform of the 'L' line at the Bushwick Ave./Aberdeen St. Station in Bushwick.

The suspect approached the 52-year-old man and demanded his property, police said. When the victim resisted, a struggle ensued and the victim was shoved off the platform and onto the roadbed.

EMS removed the man from the roadbed and brought him to Brookdale Hospital for treatment for the injuries.

The suspect took off from the scene before cops arrived.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to police.