Veterans rescue horses to help other veterans

Last September, Amy McCambridge-Steppe and her husband Mark Steppe, both veterans, rescued four wild mustangs from government round-ups in Nevada and Wyoming and possible futures in slaughter-pens in Canada or Mexico.

"It was iffy," Mark said. "I mean, they're wild horses."

A dozen years before that rescue, Mark returned from a tour in Iraq where he served as a gunner on a Bradley fighting vehicle.

"He held his best friend in his arms and he died in his arms," Amy said.

"I drank myself to sleep for two years straight and as soon as I'd wake up, I'd start drinking," Mark said. "That's all I wanted to do was just drink."

"It really tore our marriage apart," Amy said. "It tore our entire family apart."

Different veterans organizations sent Mark and Amy on various retreats.

The VA prescribed mark 300 pills a week placing him on a morphine drip for a bone condition he believes he acquired from handling uranium shells.

"You don't want to be just on meds the whole time," Mark said.

But Mark added that he only started to heal—his mind, his will, and his marriage—when he and Amy—at that point not speaking—started volunteering at a horse-rescue farm.

"I resented him and I think he resented me," Amy said.

"Getting this 1,100-pound wild animal to eventually trust you and come up to you and let you pet it and everything, it feels amazing," Mark said.

Wanting to share that healing with other combat veterans, Mark and Amy founded the Unbridled Heroes Project in Allendale, in Bergen County, last year. They rescued those mustangs and three other abused horses in hopes they might help rescue some people who, like Mark, are struggling to process things they saw, experienced, and felt during and after time at war.

Dan Caccavale is a Marine Corps vet who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He said he credits horses with helping him to control and acknowledge the anxiety and rage he feels.

"'Cause you don't want to not be fine," Dan said. "You're like, 'How could I not be fine? Of course I'm fine.'"

Like Dan and Mark, Kevin Henry deployed to a war as a teenager and self-medicated with alcohol when he returned home.

"I actually don't want to forget my military experience," Kevin said. "I lost about 13 friends in Vietnam."

Kevin had never worked with horses before he started volunteering with Unbridled Heroes last year.

"We just kind of offer a place: You want to try something different? Come hang out with the horses?' Mark said.

Right now, Mark and Amy fund the Unbridled Heroes Project themselves, relying on donations and Mark's pension, but have applied for grants and hope to buy a farm of their own.

"I am feeling better. There are ups and downs and it hurts," Mark said. "But in the long run, I feel better."

Mark touted the purpose, the exercise, and the distraction the horses provide.

Amy praised the healing facilitated by the pairing of two broken spirits.

"Showing other people how the horses can heal," Mark said, "it's healing in itself for us."