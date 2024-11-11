Veterans Day Parade 2024: NYC street closures, route and details

The 105th annual Veterans Day Parade, which serves as the nation's largest event honoring military service, is happening this afternoon in New York City.

VETERANS DAY 2024: PARADE STREET CLOSURES l WHAT'S OPEN/CLOSED TODAY?

The parade recognizes veterans from all branches and eras. According to organizers, over 150 vehicles, 20,000 marchers and around 25 floats will take part in the parade this year.

This year’s grand marshal is Sgt. Dakota Meyer, the second-youngest living Medal of Honor recipient.

Where is the Veterans Day parade in NYC?

The parade will proceed on its traditional route, stepping off at 26th St. and 5th Ave. and going north on 5th Ave. The end point is around 47th St. and 5th Ave.

What time is the Veterans Day parade?

The parade is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and run until 3 p.m.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

US Navy personnel carry a US flag as they march during the annual Veterans Day Parade in New York on November 11, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Formation:

Broadway between West 23rd Street and West 29th Street

Broadway between 5th Avenue and East 23rd Street

5th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 26th Street

West 24th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 27th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 28th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 48th Street

Dispersal:

East/West 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Are post offices closed on Veterans Day?

Post offices will be closed on Veterans Day, so you will not receive your regular mail or packages. But other delivery services, such as FedEx and UPS, will be available.

Is Veterans Day a bank holiday?

Banks follow the federal holiday schedule and will be closed on Veterans Day, but customers can still use bank ATMs and online services.

Federal offices will be closed, and federal workers will have a paid day off, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Is Veterans Day a school holiday?

Schools are also closed in observance of Veterans Day.

What’s open on Veterans Day?

Most restaurants and stores are open on Veterans Day, but it’s ideal to check the hours in your area in case businesses adjust their times for the holiday.