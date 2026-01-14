Verizon outage: Users report stuck in SOS mode

article

The Brief Verizon customers nationwide reported widespread service outages starting around noon ET on January 14, with more than 460,000 reports logged on DownDetector, primarily involving loss of mobile signal. Customers of other major carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile, also experienced disruptions, though at significantly lower levels than Verizon. Verizon confirmed the outage on social media, saying it is working to restore service.



Verizon customers across the U.S. reported problems with their phone service on Wednesday.

Customers of other carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile, also reported issues.

Is Verizon down?

What we know:

Reports of problems began coming in to DownDetector around 12:00 p.m. ET on January 14.

According to DownDetector, which tracks outages, there were more than 460,000 reports of Verizon outages as of 1:25 p.m. ET.

Half of users were self-reporting issues with mobile signal. Other users were reporting issues with WiFi and broadband internet.

What they're saying:

The company confirmed the outage on social media.

"We are aware of the outages impacting our customers and are working diligently to resolve this and get all of our customers reliable service again," the company said on social media platform X. "Thank you for your patience."

What we don't know:

As of 1:30 p.m. ET, it was still unclear what the issue was or what caused the outages.

Does the Verizon outage impact 911 calls?

NYCEM reported some Verizon users may have trouble calling 911 during the outage. If you have an emergency and cannot connect to 911 using your Verizon device, NYCEM suggests "call using a device from another carrier, a landline, or go to a police precinct or fire station to report the emergency."

Downdetector outage reports

Dig deeper:

There were also more than 1,600 T-Mobile AT&T outages reported, as well.

Half of T-Mobile users were self-reporting issues with "no signal," followed by issues with 5G home internet and mobile internet. AT&T users reported issues with mobile signal and WiFi.

iPhone, Android ‘SOS’ only – what does it mean?

Big picture view:

During the outage, iPhone and Android users reported seeing SOS or "SOS only" in the status bar.

This means the device isn't connected to a network, but the phone users can still make emergency calls.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.