Vaccination sites opening at houses of worship across NYC this weekend

Religious institutions from all across New York City are joining the push to get more people vaccinated.

50 houses of worship from throughout the five boroughs are joining the "Weekend of Faith" all this weekend, hosting vaccination sites to encourage more New Yorkers to get the jab.

RELATED: Half of US kids between 12 and 17 have received COVID-19 vaccine

"I think what the church does is we're credible messengers and we're trusted voices, so we have a relationship with the community," said Bishop Raymond Rivera of the Latino Pastoral Action Center, which is working with the city's "Vax to School" campaign to help reach younger people in their congregation.

"With our networks, we can leverage that influence," Rivera said.

Backpacks and back-to-school supplies are also being distributed at the locations.

Advertisement