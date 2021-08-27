Expand / Collapse search
Vaccination sites opening at houses of worship across NYC this weekend

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Vaccination sites opening at houses of worship

50 houses of worship from around New York City are hosting vaccination sites all weekend.

NEW YORK - Religious institutions from all across New York City are joining the push to get more people vaccinated.

50 houses of worship from throughout the five boroughs are joining the "Weekend of Faith" all this weekend, hosting vaccination sites to encourage more New Yorkers to get the jab

RELATED: Half of US kids between 12 and 17 have received COVID-19 vaccine

"I think what the church does is we're credible messengers and we're trusted voices, so we have a relationship with the community," said Bishop Raymond Rivera of the Latino Pastoral Action Center, which is working with the city's "Vax to School" campaign to help reach younger people in their congregation. 

"With our networks, we can leverage that influence," Rivera said.

Backpacks and back-to-school supplies are also being distributed at the locations.

