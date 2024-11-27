Expand / Collapse search

UWS water main break causes subway service suspensions, disruptions

Published  November 27, 2024 5:30pm EST
Upper West Side
NEW YORK - A water main break on the Upper West Side is causing major disruptions on the New York City subway Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the break happened at around 2 p.m. near West 102nd Street and Central Park West. 

Crews are still working to get the situation under control.

The break has caused the B and C subway trains to be completely shut down, while the A and the D trains are experiencing severe interruptions. 

The cause of the water main break is under investigation. 