UWS water main break causes subway service suspensions, disruptions

A water main break on the Upper West Side is causing major disruptions on the New York City subway Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the break happened at around 2 p.m. near West 102nd Street and Central Park West.

Crews are still working to get the situation under control.

The break has caused the B and C subway trains to be completely shut down, while the A and the D trains are experiencing severe interruptions.

The cause of the water main break is under investigation.