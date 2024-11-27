UWS water main break causes subway service suspensions, disruptions
NEW YORK - A water main break on the Upper West Side is causing major disruptions on the New York City subway Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say the break happened at around 2 p.m. near West 102nd Street and Central Park West.
Crews are still working to get the situation under control.
The break has caused the B and C subway trains to be completely shut down, while the A and the D trains are experiencing severe interruptions.
The cause of the water main break is under investigation.