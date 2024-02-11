Usher's Super Bowl surprise: Marriage license reportedly obtained ahead of halftime show

Usher took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday, and the show had no shortage of surprises, including reports that the singer and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, obtained their marriage license.

According to PEOPLE, the couple received a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Thursday, Feb. 8. However, ourt records show their marriage certificate has not yet been filed.

Usher has kicked off his halftime show in Vegas style – surrounded by a field full of showgirls and other showy dancers, he shed an extravagant feather cape as he stepped from a stage onto the field while singing his 2004 hit "Caught."

Who performed with Usher at the Super Bowl?

A steady stream of stars joined Usher during his 13-minute halftime show. H.E.R. took the field with a guitar solo, and he made a costume change into a purple and black sparkling suit with roller skates, which he used to glide in circles around the stage.

RELATED: Taylor Swift scores Super Bowl appearance after Tokyo concert

Alicia Keys joined Usher as a surprise guest during his halftime show, singing her "If I Ain’t Got You" while standing at a midfield piano that looked like a red hunk of abstract sculpture.

She then stood up and entangled with Usher as they sang their duet "My Boo," with her dressed in sparkling red and in contrast with his sparkling white. The singer shed his shirt soon after.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer Usher performs on the field during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys joined Usher as a surprise guest during his halftime show, singing her "If I Ain’t Got You" while standing at a midfield piano that looked like a red hunk of abstract sculpture.

Lil Jon joined, starting with a rousing snippet of his "Turn Down for What" before Usher’s biggest, hit, "Yeah," began blaring on the stadium speakers.

RELATED: Reba McEntire’s Super Bowl national anthem is full-circle moment: ‘How I met ya’ll. I’m still here.’

Lil Jon and Ludacris – with shoulder pads and big afro – recreated their roles on Usher’s 2004 recording of the song from the midfield stage as the R&B star danced amid a bedazzled crowd to close the show.

Usher was also joined by a marching band on the field as he raced through both dance and slow jams including "U Don’t Have to Call."

Who is Usher?

Usher springboarded into superstardom with "Confessions," which sold more than 10 million units in the U.S. and earned him eight nominations at the 2005 Grammys, winning him three. He lost album of the year to Ray Charles’ final album "Genius Loves Company," released two months after the legend died.

"Confessions" ranks among one of the best-selling music projects of all time and launched No. 1 hits such as "Yeah!" with Ludacris and Lil Jon, "Burn" and "Confessions Part II." His special edition version included the smooth hit "My Boo," a duet with Alicia Keys. Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the epic album.

RELATED: Who’s at Super Bowl 2024? From Jay-Z to Elon Musk and, of course, Taylor Swift

Usher, 44, is currently headlining his "Usher: My Way" residency in Las Vegas, which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews. He’s also beginning an eight-night block of performances in Paris on Sunday. Usher is expected to wrap up his Las Vegas residency in early December before he makes his Super Bowl halftime appearance a couple months later.

The singer has served as a coach on NBC’s "The Voice" and appeared in several films including "Hustlers" and "Light It Up."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.